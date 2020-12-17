Kingsville Small Business Community Asking to Open During Lockdown

There's a call in Kingsville to level the playing field between small businesses and big box stores.

With the region in a lockdown since Monday, many small businesses have been forced to close their doors and restaurants have had to shift to takeout only.

Councillor Kim DeYong says the shutdown hurts more during the holiday season as many local businesses rely on Christmas shoppers to get by.

DeYong says small businesses have accounted for a very small fraction of COVID-19 cases.

"The ministry data shows that these businesses that are being shuttered have represented less than one per cent of the cases of contact in our communities," she says. "Manufacturing is still open, large department stores arfe still open. This is a really selective lockdown to just our small businesses."

DeYong says Kingsville's commercial sector is predominately made up of small independently owned businesses that need to remain open to stay afloat.

"They really do represent none to miniscule risk. It is an unfair targeting and I think we need to stand up for our small businesses and do everything we can to let our authorities that have done this lockdown know that this isn't the right way to stop the spread," she says.

DeYong says measures in place before the lockdown were working.

"I think that the measure that were being taken before the lockdown allowed for sales without increasing risk and it showed through the statistics. The statistics show that the spread is not happening at these places. So I think we should go to where it was before lockdown," she adds.

DeYong made a motion urging the provincial government to allow small businesses to remain open in a limited capacity during lockdown.

With unanimous approval from council, her motion will now be sent to all levels of government as well as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.