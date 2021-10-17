Kingsville supporting Bee Friendly Community application

Kingsville council has adopted a resolution supporting the becoming a Bee Friendly Community as part of Bee City Canada.

Bee City Canada is a federally recognized charity focused on engaging and inspiring cities, towns, First Nations, schools, campuses and other organizations across Canada to take action to protect pollinators.

Mayor Nelson Santos says should their application be approved, Kingsville would be the southernmost recognized community in Canada.

"It really speaks to our continued efforts from an environmental perspective to help maintain and create some new pollinator habitats for us here in our environment."

Santos says it's up to Bee City Canada to approve their application, but based on work already being done he expects it to be successful.

"The first year as we're being initiated in well there's a lot of learning and education around for us. We're fortunate we have partners in play with Communities in Bloom and our Kingsville Horticultural Society. We've got local businesses from our wineries and green houses to the city conservation areas that are already involved in helping us achieve a lot of the goals."

He says the idea behind the application recognizes the sense of community that's needed, and it's not just about getting the designation.

"It's being able to generate interest and excitement. We're able to engage our schools and students. Again engage partners like our conservation authority and recognize that they have lands that we can house pollinators and support the increased levels of pollinators and plantings that would really make a difference."

Santos says they're already abuzz about the possibility of having an opportunity to support the environment and the pollinators.