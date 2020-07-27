Kingsville to Award $2.1M Tender for Main Street West Improvements

A tender for $2.1-million in roadwork is going before Kingsville Town Council Monday night.

Sherway Contracting Limited came in as the lowest bidder to resurface Main Street West from Queen Street to 289 Main St. W.

According to the report, the project will also see sidewalks, sewers and watermains replaced and the addition of on street parking.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the road is a gateway to the community that's seen better days.

"It's a significant corridor that hosts a lot of traffic use coming from Harrow and Essex," he says.

Santos says residents have been advocating for improvements for close to five years.

"It's work that's well over due and we're excited for the opportunity to award the tender and get this significant piece completed," he says.

Santos says residents will be excited to see a project move forward that's long overdue.

"There's been some patch work over the last couple years but that was just to buy us time as we tried to put funds away for this reconstruction," he says.

Santos adds that the work should be completed by November of this year.