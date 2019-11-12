Kingsville to Crack Down on Greenhouse Light Pollution

There's no need to shine a light on the greenhouse industry in Kingsville, because some growers are doing it themselves.

Deputy Mayor Gord Queen brought a motion before council Tuesday night to have greenhouses reviewed for, "dark sky compliance." He says residents near several greenhouses are reporting daytime conditions on their property at night.

"'My yard's lit up, my house is lit up, I live near a new greenhouse and I did not anticipate that,'" are just a few of the complaints according to Queen.

AM800 News traced an example to a greenhouse on Graham Sideroad. The glow from that facility could be seen from the Town of Essex Tuesday evening.

Council built rules into site plan agreements approved over the past two years, so Queen asked for and received support for a complete review of those sites.

"If they've agreed to put in the dark sky compliant curtains and things of that nature then we want to check it out. If they haven't done it then we have to make sure they do," he says. "Get some legal assistance to make sure they are complying with the site plan agreement. If that means hiring a lawyer to do it, well, the town may have to do that."

Council agreed to send out officials to find out which facilities are violating the site plan agreement.

Administration will then return to council with legal options to force compliance within 90-days.