Kingsville to explore costs of implementing Walkways of Sacred Teachings

Councillors in Kingsville have decided to move ahead with the Caldwell First Nation on the Walkways of Sacred Teachings.

A motion was introduced and passed on Monday night to get details on the operational costs, what maintenance year-over-year would cost as well as installation.

The two pieces presented included the Crosswalk of Inclusivity, Strength and Hope and a Circle of Sacred Teachings designed by local artists.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy the Town of Kingsville)

Carrie Ann Peterson, from CFN, says originally they looked at having the teachings on the crosswalk but opted for the circle within the peace garden near the Carnegie Arts and Visitors Centre.

She says the message is around everyone working together.

"Again it's just those life values, not just for us but for everybody. That's where that inclusivity comes in, and that strength and hope of all working together with a good goal in mind."

Councillor Thomas Neufeld made a point to incorporate the annual maintenance cost as part of the information.

"Because this is something where we would to keep the colours vibrant and alive, so I want to see the maintenance cost built in somehow. Whether it's just into our operating costs, but I don't want to lose sight of that."

Councillor Tony Gaffan asked that they look into other avenues instead of just paint for the projects.

"Different options where you can literally melt vinyl onto the roads and sidewalks which lasts longer, would be nice to look at all the different avenues. It has a beautiful Kingsville flair, it's got a beautiful First Nations flair and it gives our future and our grandkids an opportunity to learn about the history of us."

The crosswalk would located in the heart of the community, right on Division Street S at the corner of Pearl Street.