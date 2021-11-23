Kingsville to offer mail-in and in-person voting for 2022 municipal election

Residents in Kingsville will have two options to vote in the upcoming 2022 municipal election.

Administration had recommended using only mail-in voting, the same method used in 2018, but council opted to add an in-person option at town hall on voting day.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the town tried internet voting in 2014, but there were some hiccups causing concern for council.

"I think the question is the trust and the security and we haven't seen that type of messaging or reporting from the industry yet. Maybe after this 2022 experience where a quarter or 30% of municipalities are going to try it, maybe we'll have more data and then the municipality can feel more comfortable the next time," he said.

Santos says after problems with internet voting in 2014, council is leery to return to that method.

"Obviously technology does change. Once bitten, twice shy, so maybe this is the one the municipality is riding out to get a little bit more comfort, both administratively and as a community to see what's the best method or multiple options. That can be a determination in the future."

He says the traditional in-person method is what's preferred by many.

"Voting on election day, which is a tradition that we predict 1,000-plus voters still take advantage of because they love doing that, that visit to to the town hall whether it's social or that civic duty to do that. So they do enjoy that."

Kingsville's 2018 election held by the mail-in method saw a 47% voter turnout — Santos says the town plans to launch a community education campaign with a goal of boosting voter turnout.

The next municipal election goes October 24, 2022.