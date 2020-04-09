Kingsville to Open Temporary Garbage Drop-Off Sites

Kingsville is setting up temporary garbage drop-off locations in the municipality.

The locations are being set up to help residents get rid of construction materials or large items that cannot be picked up at the curbside.

According to a release fromt he town, the drop-off locations are not meant for yard waste, recycling or electronics.

The three sites will be up and running by Saturday and will be located at the small soccer fields parking lot at the Jasperson Curve as well as the Ruthven Public Library and Ridgeview Park in Cottam.