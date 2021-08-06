Kingsville Trucker says Friday's Border Delays Pushed Back Shipping Dates

The owner of a trucking company in Kingsville has already started postponing delivery dates due to huge backups at the Windsor-Detroit border.

Customs and Immigration Union members launched work-to-rule action Friday morning after failing to come to an agreement with the Canadian Border Service Agency on a new contract.

Lines of transport trucks extended more than 50-miles from the Ambassador Bridge into Michigan by Friday night.

Pete Neufeld and his wife own Pete and Annie's Trucking. He says he hit the 43-mile marker just before 12 p.m. Friday and reached the 1-mile marker at around 6 p.m.

"We're a big part of the essential world right now and both my load and the load that my driver has, we both rescheduled our delivery for Monday," says Neufeld.

Neufeld says the delays are going to cost both his company and his drivers money.

"Waiting time is involved in the trucking industry and it will always be there, but the sad part is nobody gets compensated for sitting here six or seven hours," he added.

The federal government reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents Canada's border agents late Friday night after more than 30 straight hours of mediated talks.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides.