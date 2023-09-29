Kingsville waiting on word from province on storm recovery funding

The Town of Kingsville is waiting to hear from the province to find out if those impacted by two heavy storms in late August can receive financial assistance.

Officials visited Kingsville to assess the damage and now the town is waiting to hear if the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians Program will be opened up for to Kingsville residents.

The program is designed to assist Ontarians in recovering costs associated with natural disasters, such as floods or tornadoes.

According to Mayor Dennis Rogers, 80 assessment forms for the program were filled out by residents in the town.

Heavy rain during storms on Aug. 24 and 25 resulted in flooding across the town.

Eligibility for the program includes small owner-operated businesses or farms, not-for-profit organizations, homeowners and residential tenants.

Financial help from the program is limited to $250,000 per application and is subject to a $500 deductible, however, this deductible may be waived for low-income households.

The program reimburses up to 90% of your total eligible costs, with limits for emergency expenses, household appliances, and furnishings.

The program is not intended to replace insurance coverage, and any insurance payments will be deducted from eligible costs.