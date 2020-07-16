Kingsville Waives Patio Fees for 2020

Kingsville, Ont. has joined several municipalities in Essex County in waiving patio fees for 2020.

Deputy Mayor Gord Queen brought the motion before council Monday night and his fellow councillors agreed with the move with a few amendments.

A $200 application fee for new and existing patios will be waived along with a parking fee that is based on the size of the patio.

Fees for creating barriers due to new or existing patios will not be waived by the town.

The move is another measure to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open Street Weekends recently began in town and will run for the rest of the summer as well.