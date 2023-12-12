Kingsville welcomes two new condo buildings

Two new six-storey condominium buildings are officially open in Kingsville.

Valente Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at KingsTown Commons, named after Kingsville's founder, James King.

The development is comprised of The King's Building at 190 Main St. E. and The Queen's Building at 224 Main St. E., totalling 58 units in each tower.

The condominiums are available for lease and for purchase.

Peter Valente, President of Valente Development Corporation, says they have already leased 33 per cent of the available units as of Dec. 1.

Valente says the first building is the Queen's Building at 224 Main Street.

"We have 48 two-bedroom units and 10 one-bedroom units. These are geared towards seniors looking for a retirement style lifestyle," he says.

Valente says this is the first development they've ever completed in Kingsville.

"A beautiful town located along Lake Erie. There's a lot of great things happening in Kingsville including the downtown which is thriving now," he says. "They can walk to all these, basically an established downtown area and then they can also walk to what I call the New Town Centre, which is more big box type developments. They have a grocery store, that's more on the east side of town."

KingsTown Commons will have an on-site building manager who will also act as a social director leading a variety of activities such as card nights, fitness, social events etc. The property will also include a pergola, a EuroShed bar, a turfed bocce ball area, barbecues, a community garden, and a dog run.

The units are available for purchase starting at $469,000.

With files from Rusty Thomson and Rob Hindi