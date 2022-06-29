Kingsville woman arrested for impaired driving following collision

A Kingsville woman is facing impaired driving charges following a collision in Lakeshore.

According to the OPP, on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. officers responded to single vehicle collision on County Road 27 south of Highway 401.

After speaking with the driver, police had reason to believe alcohol was consumed, and officers took her into custody without incident.

Police say the 30-year-old is facing two charges related to operation while impaired as a result.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

She's scheduled to appear in Windsor court on July 6.

