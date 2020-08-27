Kingsville Woman Charged in Tilbury Crash

Police in Chatham-Kent have charged a 33-year-old Kingsville woman.

According to police, officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Stewart Avenue in Tilbury Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the driver lost control of her vehicle and hit a hydro pole.

An officer at the scene believed the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.

She was taken to police headquarters for breath tests and was charged with with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and driving while prohibited.

The woman was released from custody and will appear in court in September.