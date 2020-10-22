Kingsville Woman Faces Drug Charges in Huron County

A Kingsville woman faces several charges after fleeing from OPP in Exeter.

Huron County OPP were alerted to a suspected impaired driver in the drive-thru of a restaurant on Main Street North around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they arrived to find the vehicle in the restaurants parking lot.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from South Huron, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Investigators say the passenger of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene before police could identify her, but was caught after a brief foot chase.

A search of the vehicle and the occupants turned up a quantity of cannabis that was well over the legal limit and suspected Fentanyl, according to OPP.

The man is charged with Impaired Operation, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking - Fentanyl and Possession for the Purposes of Distributing Cannabis.

He was released with a future court date.

A 27-year-old woman from Kingsville is charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking - Fentanyl, Possession for the Purposes of Distributing Cannabis, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Police says she remains in custody pending a court date.