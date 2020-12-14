Kingville's 2021 Draft Budget Calling for 2.8% Tax Increase

Kingsville residents could be looking at a slight tax increase come 2021.

Council received the draft budget Monday night which calls for a 2.8% tax hike which, if approved, would amount to $49 on a home assessed at $250,000.

The draft budget addresses a number of needs found in a recent organizational review proposing three new full-time positions — a Director of Culture and Community Services, Communications Coordinator and Economic Development Officer.

In a presentation to council, Director of Financial Services Ryan McLeod called the town's 2021 capital works budget "aggressive" with more than $5-million in projects proposed.

Budget deliberations are scheduled for January 13 and 27, 2021.

Kingsville residents saw a 1.4% tax increase in 2020 — the second lowest tax rate in Windsor-Essex.