Kisner, Redman, Stallings Share Lead at Detroit Golf Club

Doc Redman took a step toward remaining among those to make the cut in every event since the PGA Tour resumed, opening with a 7-under 65 to share the early lead Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Redman closed with four straight birdies and seven over the last eight holes. Scott Stallings birdied his last two holes and also has a share of the lead along wiht both Redman and Kevin Kisner.

They had a one-shot lead among early starters over Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo and Chase Seiffert.

Adam Hadwin is the top Canadian, sitting at 5 under-67.

Defending champion Nate Lashley, who had a wire-to-wire win at the Detroit Golf Club last year, opened with a birdie before hurting his chance to repeat with three bogeys and three birdies the restof the round.

''With no fans out here, it almost feels like it's not a golf tournament,'' Lashley said. ''I need to maybe get some nerves for (Friday) and get a little adrenaline going.''

with files from Associated Press