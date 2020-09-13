iHeartRadio
Kitchen Fire in East Windsor Leaves Three People Homeless

AM800-NEWS-FIRE-TRUCKS-AT-NIGHT-DEC2014

Three people have been left homeless after a house fire on the city's east side.

Windsor fire was called to the 2400-block of Lloyd George Blvd. just after 7:30pm Saturday night.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and quickly switched to a defensive attack.

It took nearly two hours to get the blaze under control.

The fire started in the kitchen with the cause listed as accidental.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

