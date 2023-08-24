Kitchener man facing 13 fraud-related charges in Windsor

One suspect wanted in connection to a fraud and identity theft case in Windsor has been arrested on 13 fraud-related charges.

On Aug. 18, police were called to a financial institution in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East for a fraud report.

Police say the suspect fled the scene when employees discovered the presented documents were fraudulent.

On Aug. 22, police say a suspect attended a second financial institution located in the 3400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The suspect used a fraudulent birth certificate and driver's licence in a second victim's name to attempt to open a business account. An employee recognized the documents to be false and called police.

Members of our Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit quickly arrived at the business and arrested a 45-year-old Kitchener man.

He faces 13 charges including two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of possess identity for a fraudulent offence, two counts of unlawfully possessing counterfeit mark and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

The suspect was released on Aug. 8 in the Waterloo Region with conditions not to possess any government document not lawfully in his name.