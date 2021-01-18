Knicks Crush Celtics in Boston

Julius Randle scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and RJ Barrett had 19 and 11 to help the New York Knicks snap a five-game losing streak and beat the Boston Celtics 105-75.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 for Boston, which had the best record in the Eastern Conference after winning five in a row but suffered its biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season.

All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter with a rib injury.

Fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game with COVID-19.

The Knicks led by as many as 11 in the first quarter and made it 15 in the second before scoring the first 10 points in the third quarter to open a 58-35 lead. The Celtics never got closer than 18 after that.



with files from (The Associated Press)