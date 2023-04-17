Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship gold

BRAMPTON, Ont. - Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal as part of a hat trick in leading the U.S. to a 6-3 gold-medal victory over Canada at the world women's hockey championship on Sunday.

Abbey Murphy, Caroline Harvey and Cayla Barnes added the other goal for the U.S. Aerin Frankel earned the win in goal as the Americans won their 10th world title.

Brianne Jenner, with two goals and an assist, and Marie-Philip Poulin, with a goal and an assist, scored for Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens took the loss in net.

Jenner has five goals across the last three world championship gold-medal finals.

The Oakville, Ont., native had both of Canada's goals in a 2-1 win over the U.S. last year and one in Canada's 3-2 overtime victory in 2021.

The two sides have met in every world championship gold-medal final since the tournament's inception in 1990 except for 2019, when the U.S. defeated Finland and Canada settled for bronze.

Czechia defeated Switzerland 3-2 in the bronze-medal game earlier on Sunday.

The 2024 worlds will be held in Utica, N.Y., from April 4-14, USA Hockey announced Sunday afternoon.