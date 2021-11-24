Knights get the best of the Spitfires Wednesday night

The Windsor Spitfires gave the top team in the province a run for their money, but came up short at home Wednesday night.

The Spitfires fell to the London Knights 5-2.

Teams were scoreless after one period and after a back-and-forth battle in the second, the Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third to secure the win.

The loss snaps a two game win streak for the Spitfires while London has now won three in a row.

Wyatt Johnston led the way for Windsor with a goal and an assist in a losing effort.

The Spitfires get a night off before they welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre Friday night.

Puck drops at 7:30pm with the AM800 pre-game show set to get underway at 7:15pm.