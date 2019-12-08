Knobby's Kids Hits the Ice for 13th Year

'Knobby's Kids' are hitting the ice for a 13th year.

The free program for kids who can't afford to play hockey kicked-off Saturday morning at the Lanspeary Park Outdoor Rink in Windsor.

The program is receiving support in the form of a $5,000 annual donation from the St. Clair College Alumni Association.

Knobby's Kids President, Marty Kerester says it costs $15,000 each year so kids eight to 11-years-old can hit the ice.

He says all the equipment is provided, but the donation from St. Clair's alumni gets something very important out of the way.

"The $5,000 actually gets us the ice time and insurance, so with that out of the way it's a big help to Knobby's Kids and these families that have them play hockey," says Kerester.

But he says the program is about more than hockey.

"There's a dinner for the families at Christmas time. We have two pancake breakfasts for them during the year. Santa brings all the kids presents at Christmas time," he says. "It's just something for the kids to get out of the house."

Kerester says kids are always welcome to come out and see if hockey is their sport.

"Doesn't matter if they like the sport, they come out and play it and if they don't like it they don't come back, if they love it they stay and skate with us," he added.

Kerester says 140 kids are hitting the ice for this year's program which runs every Saturday through March of 2020.

Knobby's Kids was founded by Jerry Slavic and Robert "Knobby" Knudsen when the pair saw a need for a free hockey program in the community. Knudsen passed away in 2011.

The St. Clair College Alumni Association has been donating to the program since 2012.

