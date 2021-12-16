Knobby's Kids season cancelled for 2021-22

The 2021-22 season of Knobby's Kids has been cancelled, after long discussions between the program operators and the local health unit.

President Marty Kerester says it's unfortunate because volunteers were absolutely on board, but due to rising COVID-19 cases locally and the late start of Lanspeary Park being open it didn't seem feasible.

"We usually start at the end of November beginning of December, but now Lanspeary is not going to be open until the first week of January probably. And our season only goes to the end of February, so to hand out the equipment and get all of the protocols in place, we just couldn't see it happening."

He says obviously everyone is disappointed, because the excitement for the program from those involved hasn't wavered despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing the cancellation of last year's season too.

"I just couldn't do anything without getting the OK from the health unit saying this is what you're going to have to do for protocols. And it just can't happen, it takes us probably four to five weeks just to hand out the equipment and get things into place. The timeline just wasn't there," Kerester stated.

Kerester says he was able to get some of the volunteers together for breakfast recently to have the discussion on the season, and it wasn't an easy decision to make.

"We were planning the pros and the cons, and what things can we do. I think the bottom line was for the safety of the kids, the parents and the volunteers that it was just best to call it a season."

Kerester says they do plan to reach out to all of their Knobby's Kids to see if they want skates for the free skating at Lanspeary Park, and if they do they'll provided for the year.

Knobby's Kids was founded by Jerry Slavic and the late Robert "Knobby" Knudsen, when the pair saw a need for a free hockey program in the community.