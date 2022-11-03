Knobby's Kids set to hold registration for the first time in over two years

Knobby's Kids is coming back after being cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The free program allows up to 200 kids, who may not have the opportunity or financial resources, the chance to play hockey or learn to how to skate.

All the equipment is also provided for free.

This Saturday, Nov. 5, equipment pickup and open registration will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Windsor Factory Supply, 730 North Service Rd. in Windsor.

Knobby's Kids spokesperson Marty Kerester says he's so happy it's back because it's been a long two and a half years.

"It's just great for the community because it doesn't cost anybody anything," he says.

Kerester says if you can't make the registration day, please send an email ahead of time to windsorknobbyskids@gmail.com.

"We'll send them out an application and a registration form. They'll fill it out and we'll outfit them, then they're ready to go," he says.

Kerester is reminding everyone that the program is not necessarily for those already in any organized hockey.

"It's for these families that have two and three kids, and they can't afford to put them in regular hockey programs. It's for single families, but we don't hold them to that, we don't ask questions. You come in and get fitted, and away you go," he adds.

The free program operates at the Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink at 1250 Langlois Ave. near Ottawa Street in Windsor.

The program runs Saturday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the season usually runs from the beginning of December until early March, weather permitting.

Knobby's Kids was founded in 2006 by Jerry Slavic, Frank Spry and the late Robert "Knobby" Knudsen when they saw a need for a free hockey program in the community.