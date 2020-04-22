Kobe Bryant Crash Lawsuit

Family members of four people that died in the January helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant are suing the helicopter's owners.

The January 26th crash outside of Los Angeles killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Two lawsuits filed Sunday in L.A. Superior Court accuse Island Express Helicopter of negligent, careless behavior that was a "substantial factor" in the crash.

The NTSB found that the pilot requested special permission to fly in bad weather and crashed into a hillside.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, filed a wrongful death suit back in February.

with files from Associate Press