Kobe Bryant Enters Basketball Hall Of Fame

Kobe Bryant's resume has yet another entry to prove his greatness. He's now officially a Hall of Famer.

Bryant and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year's class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

They got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings.

Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were also selected.

All eight finalists who were announced in February were chosen to get in by the panel of 24 voters.

Former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann is also headed to the Hall. He was selected as a direct-elect by the international committee.



