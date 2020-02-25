Kobe's Memorial Held in L.A.

A weeping Michael Jordan told the crowd that ``when Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died.''

He said a piece of everyone in the crowd died as well. Jordan urged people to use the inspiration of Bryant's life for their own.

Kobe Bryant's wife offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter at a sold-out memorial service for the two.

They were among nine people killed last month in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa Bryant praised her husband's devotion as she addressed thousands of fans gathered at Staples Center.

The ceremony began with performances by Beyonce and Alicia Keys.

The mourners included Lakers greats such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, plus other celebrities.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal said he and his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate had a complex relationship but that they always respected each other and never took things too seriously.

The two won three NBA championships together.