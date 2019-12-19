Komoka Knocks Off Vipers in LaSalle

The LaSalle Vipers have lost back-to-back games for the first time in a month after a 5-3 setback to the Komoka Kings at the Vollmer Centre Wednesday night in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Stephane Crevier scored twice and added an assist for the Vipers, and Colton Krzeminski had a goal and two assists.

Sami Molu made 30 saves for the Vipers, who are 3-3 over their past six games.

LaSalle remains fourth in the Western Conference standings, seven points back of third-place St. Marys.

The Vipers travel to Sarnia Thursday night to face the Legionnaires.