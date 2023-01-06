Kraken reassign Canada world junior captain Wright to OHL's Frontenacs

SEATTLE - The NHL's Seattle Kraken have returned top prospect Shane Wright to the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs.

Wright was captain of Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2023 world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

He had four goals and three assists in seven games for Canada and scored on his 19th birthday as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 in overtime in Thursday's tournament final.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said on the team's website that Wright has a bright future with the team and he is looking forward to watching the forward compete for a Memorial Cup.

Wright heads back to the OHL on a high note after facing struggles at the start of his NHL career.

The top-ranked North American skater entering the 2022 NHL draft, Wright fell to fourth before being selected by Seattle.