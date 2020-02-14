Kuchar Leads at Riviera

Matt Kuchar is the leader through one round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Kuchar birdied his first two holes and never let up until in a 7-under 64 that gave him a three-stroke lead.

Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Harold Varner III and Adam Schenk are tied for second at 4 under.

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day and Bryson DeChambeau are in the mix at 3 under.

Tiger Woods eagled his first hole and added two birdies on his opening front nine, but he closed with a bogey to fall to 2 under.