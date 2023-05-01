Kyiv Home Project welcomes first family from Ukraine

The doors are officially open.

On Sunday, Kyiv Home Project held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially mark the grand opening of the home located in Cottam.

A home which will host Ukrainian families during their transition into the community.

Jennifer Baggio, Project Organizer, Kyiv Home Project says after seeing the devastation in Ukraine, her family came together and donated a lot of land and a local builder generously stepped up.

"We reached out to local builders. BK Cornerstone is one of our partners. From day one they were so on board behind us 100 per cent and willing to just basically be the general contractor and donate all of the labour for free."

Baggio says families are picked based on need and the house has both lower and upper units, "The idea is to be able to keep a family and get them in and get them established in the community," she said. "Supporting themselves and stable. Their children into school. And then eventually once they can move out on their own we can transition another family in."

Baggio added that they're $150,000 short of their fundraising goal and the money is used to help finish pay for the build of the home, "And it also goes towards supporting the families. So driving them, grocery money, helping them register for any classes that they need to take."

Baggio says one family has already moved into the home, found work and their children are receiving education. They are currently in search for the second family.

-With files from AM800's Live and Local