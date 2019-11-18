Kyle Busch Claims NASCAR Title

Kyle Busch has emerged from the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut as NASCAR's latest champion, winning his second title after teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were slowed by pit-road gaffes.

Busch won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to snap a 21-race losing streak and beat Hamlin, Truex and rival Kevin Harvick for the Cup.

Busch joined seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple titles.

Busch is the 16th driver in NASCAR history to win multiple championships, and one of only five to win titles in both the Cup Series and the second-tier Xfinity Series.

Truex dominated early but fell a lap back after his crew put tires on the wrong side of his Toyota.

Hamlin fell out of contention when a crew member placed a large piece of tape across the front of his car, causing his engine to overheat leading to an unscheduled pit stop.

Truex recovered to finish second, but Hamlin didn't have enough time to overcome the miscue and was a disappointing 10th.

Harvick never seemed to be a solid contender despite his fourth-place finish.

With files from Canadian Press