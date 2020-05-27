Kyle Busch Supports Wearing a Mask in Public

Kyle Busch says he supports wearing a mask in public so ``we all can take care of our neighbour'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a rare instance of the two-time NASCAR champion wading into a social issue. Busch entered the debate after images from short tracks over the weekend showed packed grandstands with little social distancing and few people wearing masks.

He retweeted a photo from South Alabama Speedway in Ozark, Alabama, and added his own message.

Busch applauded fans for supporting their local short tracks but suggested mandatory masks for admission for ``healthier practices.''

The reigning Cup Series champion rarely speaks on non-racing issues.

with files from Associated Press