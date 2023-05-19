Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager following early playoff exit

TORONTO - Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team said Friday that it is "parting ways" with the 37-year-old, whose contract was scheduled to expire June 30.

The Leafs won a playoff series for the first time in nearly two decades this spring when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning before bowing out to the underdog Florida Panthers in a disappointing second-round showing.

An emotional Dubas said at his end-of-season press conference he wasn't sure if he would continue on as GM, citing the stress on his young family.

Dubas joined the Leafs in 2014 as an assistant GM at age 28 in 2014 and managed the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies to a Calder Cup title in 2017-18.

He took over as Toronto general manager from Lou Lamoriello in May 2018 as part of a succession plan under the direction of team president Brendan Shanahan.