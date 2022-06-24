L'Essor Catholic High School achieves gold status for health programs

L'Essor Catholic High School in Tecumseh has achieved gold status for health programs.

The Windsor-Essex Country Health Unit is celebrating with L'Essor Catholic High School for achieving Gold status in the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association, Healthy Schools Certification Program for the 2021-22 school year.

The certification process recognizes and celebrates school communities for promoting and enhancing the health and well-being of students, school staff, and the broader community.

During the 2021-22 school year, 252 schools across Ontario participated in OPHEA's 4-Step Healthy Schools Process to work towards a Bronze, Silver, or Gold level of certification.

L'Essor was honoured with receiving the OPHEA Gold Status certification, and were the sole recipient of certification within the region.

The high school's top focus was mental health, allowing the school to highlight existing supports for students, and engaged students in mental health initiatives by hosting school presentations, participating in school campaigns, and creating gratitude and positive affirmation murals.

Grant Rivard, Vice Principal of L'Essor, says mental health is their number one focus for staff and students.

"Mental health needs have increased during the pandemic. Students need to be equipped with stress management strategies and know the organizations that are there to support them in times of difficulty and crisis," he says. "We are proud to receive gold certification and the recognition for continued efforts in the development of the well-being of all of our students."

WECHU recognized the achievement with a commemorative plaque for the high school.