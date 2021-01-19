LA Dodgers Lose another Legend in Sutton

The LA Dodgers are mourning another legend.

On Tuesday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced pitcher Don Sutton, who spent 16 of his 23 seasons in Dodger blue, died at the age of 75.

Sutton was part of one of the greatest rotations in the history of the MLB alongside Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale.

The four-time all-star won 324 games to go along with 3,574 strikeouts and a career ERA of 3.26 on his way to being enshrined in Cooperstown in 1998.

Sutton played for six teams from 1966 to 1988 and is one of 10 pitchers to record more than 3,000 strikeouts and 300 wins with an ERA below 3.50.

He returned to the Dodgers to finish his career in 1988, but was released from the team in August and was not a member of the active roster when the team won the World Series.

His death comes just two weeks after Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda died at the age of 93.