Labour Council and United Way Team Up for Tampon Tuesday

Local organizations are marking International Women's Day Monday by ensuring local shelters have one less worry.

The Windsor and District Labour Council announced it’s teaming up with the United Way to gather feminine menstrual products for Tampon Tuesday.

Council Vice President Terry Weymouth says it will ensure local women's shelters have one less expense during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's just not enough resources to do everything that has to happen, so this is a very simple way for us to help," she added.

She says providing menstrual products is a small gesture that can make things easier for a woman in a stressful situation.

"This is obviously a need that every woman has at some point in their life," she says. "Add the circumstances that are happening today and the addition of not having the tools to even help your personal hygiene and it's really difficult."

Weymouth tells AM800 News the need for women's shelters is at an all-time high.

"COVID-19 has definitely increased the severity of gender based violence, so it's very important to support our community services," she says. "If you can't get to Tampon Tuesday, you can give a donation online."

The labour council gave $250 to both the House of Sophrosyne and The Welcome Centre to kick things off over the weekend.

A touch free drop off point will be set up at the United Way at 300 Giles Blvd. E. from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Monetary donations are being accepted at www.weareunited.com.