Labour council's Labour Day parade returning in-person

After a few years of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Windsor & District Labour Council picnic and parade is returning in person this Labour Day.

The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. with marshalling beginning at 9:00 a.m. from the Local 200/444 Union Hall, located at 1855 Turner Rd.

The parade route will see attendees walking along Walker Rd. before turning on the E.C Row Service Road towards the Fogolar Furlan Club.

Interim president Mario Spagnuolo says everyone involved is very excited to be back planning the event.

"Volunteers are working really hard to make sure that things are done properly. We're excited to be back in person, as we were always on the fence in the past on what public health was going to recommend for Labour Day. Planning an event as big as this as you can imagine takes a lot of time and effort and you had to start months in advance."

Spagnuolo says the first year of the pandemic the event was completely online, while last year they held a drive thru style event.

He says this year's will be similar to the experience in the years prior to the pandemic.

"This year will be back to the regular meet in front of the Local 444/200 office, and then parade down Walker Road to the Fogolar," he continued. "With speeches and then there will be activities for the kids, and the busker's will be there this year as well."

Spagnuolo says they're still working on the list of speakers, but the messaging will likely celebrate the successes the front line workers have achieved over the last few years.

"But we're also going to highlight some of the struggles that we continue to have. Be it in public healthcare or public education, or even in our private sector. Where the struggle to keep wages up with inflation for example is a real issue for all workers."

He says as contract negotiations begin in many different sectors that will be one of the highlights they'll look at as well.

And additionally, Spanuolo says they'll point out shortcomings from the governments during this period in time and what they can do to make things better for working people in Windsor-Essex.

"First thing that comes to mind is our seniors that in long-term care facilities that continue to on days like today have no air conditioning, and that's just not acceptable in the province of Ontario. So those are some of the issues that we'll highlight," he stated.

The Labour Day picnic and parade takes place on Monday, September 5.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi