Labour Day Forecast for Monday, September 4th 2023

Here's the forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Heat Warning in effect.

Today.. Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 40.

Tonight..Clear. Low 21.

Tuesday..Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 32. Humidex 39.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.