Labour Day long weekend traffic campaign results released

Results from the Ontario Provincial Police Labour Day long weekend traffic campaign have been released.

There were 39 Impaired Driving charges, 941 Speeding charges, 9 Distracted/Inattentive Driving charges, and 62 charges for Failure to Wear a Seat Belt in the west region..

Police want to remind drivers that so far in 2022, 36 people have died, and in the last 10 years, 542 people have died on OPP-patrolled roads in seat belt-related fatal crashes across the province.

A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision.

Police also advise that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.