Labour leader calls for support of public healthcare system

A large group was on hand Monday, made up of local union members, their families, and supporters from the community to celebrate Labour Day 2022 and take part in the parade.

The group began their march from the Unifor Local 444 Union Hall on Turner Road, making their way to the Fogolar Furlan club where labour officials gave speeches.

Mario Spagnuolo, interim President of the Windsor District Labour Council, says it was great to have so many people on hand at such an important time for labour.

"A lot of excitement, there's enthusiasm and there's also a lot of discussion about what government can do to help workers and their families have a better life. To be more prosperous in a country, in a province that we live in and more investment in our public services. And investment in our auto sector especially in the Windsor-Essex county area," he said.

Spagnuolo's message to workers and members was about the care economy and solidarity, and supporting the public healthcare system in particular.

"Making sure that no government tries to privatize it, and we've heard talk about that. Taking care of our elderly, and especially as we're heading into the school year taking care of our youth and our children. The other message is about solidarity, even if we have differences within organizations in the labour movement we need to have a common goal and a common focus to move the working agenda forward."

He believes there's a movement within the provincial government fixated on trying to privatize public services, and fighting back against that will be one of the bigger challenges facing labour this year.

Spagnuolo says when governments have tried to introduce privatization in the past, it's not the be-all and end-all they promise it will be, and in some cases like hydro has increased costs.

"And we have a perfect example of that in the United States, we're neighbours to Detroit and we can see the difference between our social fabric and theirs," he continued. "I think in a country like Canada and a province like Ontario we can't let our most vulnerable people in our community be left at the side."

Spagnuolo says while some of these fights are things unions have been dealing with for years, the changing landscape coming out of the pandemic has made it all the more important to continue to stand together for working people.