Lafferty Family Donates $50,000 Towards new Hospital

A funding boost for the new acute care hospital in Windsor-Essex.

The Lafferty family has donated $50,000 towards the project.

The announcement was made on Friday, the same day the hospital announced it has officially acquired the land at the corner of County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession from the O'Keefe family.

The corner housed the Lafferty Sweet Corn stand for more than 20-years.

86-year-old Frank Lafferty says "Our family is very thankful to Windsor and Essex County’s support of our business and would like to give back to the hospital."

According to a hospital release, the Lafferty family has been friends with the O'Keefe family since 1976.

The hospital foundation says an official capital campaign for the new acute care hospital will be launched in the future.