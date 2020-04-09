Lafreniere Tops NHL Draft List

Forward Alexis Lafreniere remained No. 1 when the NHL Central Scouting Bureau's released its final ranking of draft-eligible prospects Wednesday, while German forward Tim Stuetzle was ranked as the top European prospect.

Lafreniere was leading the Quebec Major Junior League with 112 points on 35 goals and 77 assists in 52 games when play was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield and Erie Otters defenceman Jamie Drysdale are ranked second and third among North American prospects.

The draft can't feasibly be held until the playoffs are completed or the entire season cancelled. The draft had been scheduled for Montreal in late June.

The Ontario Hockey League announced 57 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft.

OHL players account for five of the top 10 ranked North American skaters as well as the top-ranked goaltender on the list in Guelph Storm netminder Nico Daws.

The Windsor Spitfires had four players on the list.

33 Jean-Luc Foudy Windsor Spitfires C

34 Will Cuylle Windsor Spitfires LW

84 Ruben Rafkin Windsor Spitfires D

171 Louka Henault Windsor Spitfires D



with files from Canadian Press and OHL