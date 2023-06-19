Laid off Windsor Assembly Plant workers called back to work

Over 100 laid off workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant are back to work Monday after being recalled.

Dave Cassidy, Unifor Local 444 president is giving credit to the plant committee and reps for the recall.

Cassidy says they were short-staffed all over the plant.

"We understand when there's productivity. Productivity is one thing. But our new employer, it's this transformation cost. There used to be the harbour report and hours per vehicle but this transformation cost needs this have this much per vehicle and they reduced heads."

He says the committee went to bat for workers to get them back after management reduced labour.

"And our management in the plant just does blind obedience. Whatever the corporate says. Instead of saying listen 'We need this man power to run and make sure we put this quality out' etc. Instead of just going to the doing here, this is what we need to do. They should have the plan to say this is why we're doing it."

He says their current contract will expire at the end of September and says pension improvements will be one of their main focuses.

"We were looking at cost of living. All those things. Benefits. We need to make improvements. Our employer continues to say how much money they make and it's time for them to share with us."

Cassidy says on Labour Day the Unifor national president will pick the target company to start bargaining with.