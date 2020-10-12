Lakers Claim 17th Crown

The NBA bubble has burst for the Miami Heat as the Los Angeles Lakers finished off their 17th championship.

The Lakers wrapped up the NBA Finals in six games by building a 64-36 halftime lead in a 106-93 rout of the Heat.

L.A. turned it into a laugher by outscoring Miami 36-16 in the second quarter.

LeBron James capped his fourth NBA title with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

James has won championships with three teams, including the Cavaliers and Heat.

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo each added 19 points, two more than Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Miami centre Bam Adebayo had his best game of the series, finishing with 25 points and 10 boards.

But the Lakers put a muzzle on Jimmy Butler, who had a triple-doubles in Miami's two victories. Butler took just 10 shots and finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.



