Lakers Waiting to Unveil Title Banner
The NBA champion Lakers are waiting to unveil their 17th banner until fans can safely return to games.
ESPN reports the team will leave it covered for the time being with a message saying, "Stay tuned, Lakers family."
Team president of business operations Tim Harris said a championship belongs to the team, players and fans.
Most teams like the Lakers are starting the regular season without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
with files from Associated Press