Lakeshore accepting applications for student summer job program

If you're a student in Lakeshore looking for work, listen up.

Applications are now open for the municipality's summer student job program.

Youth 16-years of age or older who are returning to school in September 2022 are eligible.

The majority of of the summer positions run from May to early September.

The municipality will be accepting applications until February 28.

More information about which jobs are available and how to apply can be found at Lakeshore.ca/SummerJobs.