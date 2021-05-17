Lakeshore Adds East Beach and Picnic Areas to List of Closures

Lakeshore closed its West Beach over the weekend and has now added barricades to the remaining facilities surrounding its marina.

The town announced it was blocking off the West Beach at 100 Lake Rd. Sunday after large crowds were reported in contradiction of the province's stay-at-home order on Saturday.

Mayor Tom Bain says the town was forced to shut down the beach on the east side of the marina at Lakeview Park and the picnic area later in the day Sunday as well.

"There were 45 people counted at one picnic table surrounded with their lawn chairs and food," he says. "Those are the types of complaints that we received."

Bain says the town can't ignore gatherings that could trigger an outbreak of COVID-19 and must comply with public health orders.

"We certainly want to conform with the rules and regulations of the province," he says. "It's the provinces rules and regulations and we'll be following their requests."

He says residents can still enjoy the remaining amenities in the area.

"This does not close any of the bike paths and walking trails so you can use those in the areas of both the west and the east beach ... and our boat launch is still open," he added.

Tecumseh was also forced to shut down facilities over the weekend.

The town removed basketball nets at Century Park Friday after large groups of young adults refused to comply with provincial orders.

The stay-at-home order remains in place until June 2.