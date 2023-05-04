Lakeshore administration to look into excessive bright lights on properties

A motion put forward during Lakeshore's council meeting came down to a close vote.

During Tuesday's meeting, councillor John Kerr put forward a motion asking administration to look at other municipalities for by-laws or regulations in terms of excessive bright lights on properties.

Council voted in favour of the motion in a close 4-3 vote, as some of the councillors expressed their worry with how burdened the by-law officers are, as well as the fact that lighting, specifically with neighbours, should be dealt with civilly between residents.

Councillor Kerr says he brought the motion forward because two neighbours were having a dispute after one was shining a bright light into the other resident's kitchen. When the resident asked the other to point the light away from his kitchen, they responded that they didn't have to.

He says there aren't any regulations, by-laws, or rules for this type of incident.

"With these two particular residents, both of them at the same time, they're not interested in complying. And so, now, the residents have nothing to fall on as they talk about negotiations and civil. There's no where to fall back because there's no rule. So you can't fall back on a rule that isn't there."

Councillor Larissa Vogler says as Lakeshore becomes more urbanized, incident's such as lighting issues become more frequent.

"It does change their lifestyle with regards to light pollution, not just the extreme example that councillor Kerr has given, but just in general. Should lights be turned off at a certain time? Should there be certain times of year where we know that the fish flies are at aggravation let's say, and could we be crafting guidelines to help our residents? And certainly, I think it's worth investigating."

Deputy Mayor Kirk Walstedt says he understands how bright L.E.D lights are, but says it's a civil matter.

"If one's shining in somebody's kitchen window, or in any other room of the house, I know how aggravating that is. But it's also a civil matter, a nuisance matter, whatever could be handled through the courts, but then again that gets expensive. So, I just don't like regulation, after regulation, after regulation, by-law, after by-law, after by-law."

Councillor Kerr says he's not asking for a report to be brought back to council as soon as possible, but just for administration to look into what, if anything, can be done to prevent this issue from reoccurring.

Administration will now look into potential by-laws or regulations and bring a report back to council at a later date.