Lakeshore Advances with Overtime Win

The Lakeshore Canadiens are heading to the Provincial Junior Hockey League Stobbs Division final.

Lakeshore eliminated the Essex 73's with a 4-3 overtime win in front of the hometown crowd at the Atlas Tube Centre Friday night.

Blake Bain scored the winner assisted by Jake Nimmo and Andrew Thoms — that gives the Canadiens the 4-1 series win.

Matt Smith added a goal and an assist for Lakeshore.

Lakeshore will take on the Mooretown Flags for the Stobbs Division crown with the winner heading to the Western Conference final.

The schedule for the Lakeshore/Mooretown series has not yet been released.